People ‘ignorant’ of Bo-Kaap’s practices say residents after call to prayer complaint

Cape Town – Residents claim people’s lack of knowledge about Bo-Kaap’s long history of mosque practices has led to another complaint being lodged about the Adhan/Athaan (call to prayer) at the Nurul Huda mosque in Leeuwen Street. This is the second time a complaint has been lodged against the mosque, including a third complaint about another mosque in the area over the past two months. City law enforcement informed the mosque of the complaint on Friday afternoon. Nurul Huda’s imam Dawood Terblanche said: “It is really shocking that people are still allowed to complain about religious symbols more than 28 years into our democracy when our freedom fighters and liberation movements fought for equality and freedom.” Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) secretary-general executive council member Zaid Dante said: “The council would like to state that it had formal discussions with the chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee, Councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe, in May this year to have the call to prayer exempted from being regarded as a ‘noise nuisance’ in the city by-laws.”

Dante said the call to prayer was an important function in the life of Muslims.

He said the MJC would continue to work with the City and civil society so the issue could be concluded amicably. The MJC appreciates the support from various sectors of society and across the religious spectrum regarding this matter, which is a strong expression of respect given to the cultural diversity in our country.

The MJC will ensure that the matter receives the highest priority, he said.

Bo-Kaap resident Ebrahim Christian said: “I feel angry as people are showing intolerance towards the call for prayer and the religion. People seem to have a lack of understanding of Bo-Kaap as a whole.

“They should know when they buy properties here that the Athaan is part of the package, with all our other customs and practices.”

The City’s executive director of safety and security, Richard Bosman, confirmed that the City was investigating a noise complaint against the mosque, saying they were “duty-bound” to act.

