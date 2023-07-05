Philippi church helps the loveless: Singles attend a church service to find their perfect match

Cape Town - A church service with a dating-show twist took place on Sunday in Philippi where dozens of single people gathered in the hope of finding love. Apostle Musawenkosi Joshua Mohlala held his third annual Prophetic Door Service YamaDakhi (traditional bridal wear) at Shekinah Healing Ministries.

The attendees took turns picking partners, tough some left without finding a suitable match. Some people travelled from other provinces to find a spouse. After meeting at the service, the couple go for counselling before meeting each other’s families.

And then Mohlala facilitates the wedding ceremony. Mohlala told the Cape Argus when he looked around he saw that people were living together before marriage. “I noticed that in society the significance of marriage had disappeared.

“A few people are trying to establish families. We want to bring back that glory of family life; people come here and find a suitable partner.” A church service with a dating-show twist took place on Sunday in Philippi where dozens of single people gathered in the hope of finding love. Picture: Supplied The love-seekers were told to dress like they were ready to get married.

Women wore traditional bridal wear while men wore suits. “We created a platform where you are able to identify a wife or a husband. “Sometimes, when you look at a woman you’d think they are not wife material, but when she dresses like umakoti (a bride) you see them differently,” Mohlala explained.

“The intention is not to get the couples married on the day but just to set up a match. Then they meet with the families as per our tradition.” He added that the church capacity was 6 500 and it was full. “People came from all walks of life. Some came with their children who they wanted to marry off. Unfortunately, I didn’t get any proposals, maybe they were scared that I was the host.”

Amila Magqabi from Langa said she was married after meeting someone at the event in 2021. “I met my husband in July and in December, we were married. I had been praying for marriage as I was in a relationship but he wasn’t ready. When I went to that function, I was seen by someone else, who is now my husband. “I would advise people to hold on to hope and keep coming to the service and eventually they will find their perfect match.”