Philippi cultural centre burgled by criminals for fourth time since October

Cape Town - A recently opened cultural centre in Philippi has been burgled once again, the fourth since October.

The centre was established by a group of youngsters out of desperation to express themselves artistically in the comfort of their neighbourhood, while hoping to transform the mindset towards artistic careers held by their parents.

Philippi Arts Centre Project manager Lulama Noboza said the criminals gained access by bending a burglar bar in the theatre space. They made off with two computer screens, three power cables, three keyboards, three mouses, VGA cables, extensions and cables.

“This leaves us exposed administratively, as we are currently unable to print out registers, correspond digitally and run classes for our kids smoothly.

“This is taking us many steps back, because we must now start afresh with requests for donations for operational resources and administrative equipment. Our facility is recovering from a string of robberies that saw us lose very important administrative and operational tools that were very crucial for the team’s daily functionality and the classes we run for our kids.

“Recovering has been very hard for us, all the equipment we lose is our personal resources and items donated by good Samaritans,” she said.

The centre’s spokesperson, Kolping Mbumba, said they are not funded or assisted financially, making it impossible to replace these items, which were important for their daily operations.

“We work with kids, and we and the parents have become very concerned for their safety because a robbery has occurred during an event before which compromises what we are trying to implement and instil in the kids.

“We are appealing for help and immediate intervention. We will not give up on the kids of the Philippi Arts Centre, and we will never give up on Philippi. Even though the break-ins continue in our facility, we refuse to give up. We are the only active and dedicated agents of change in our neighbourhood,” he said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of housebreaking and theft was opened for investigation.

Anyone who might have information about the incident should call SAPS Nyanga at 082 469 2470 or Crime Stop at 0860 010 111.

