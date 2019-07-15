Community members in Philippi East deny execution-style killings of six women in the area are being carried out by a gang called Constructions Boys. File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town - Community member of Philippi East have dismissed claims that a gang going by the name of Constructions Boys allegedly killed six women in the area to silence them. It is alleged that the women, aged between 18 and 26, who were shot execution style in the head in the Marcus Garvey area were witnesses in a case against the gang.

Community leader Xolisa Pukayi said: “It is the first time I have heard of a gang by this name operating in Philippi East. There are gangs in our area but it is the first time I have heard this name. We as a community are still baffled about the murder of the six women. At this moment the only thing we want is for the police to arrest the suspects and drag them to court. We also want to know why they murdered these women.”

The women were killed 10 days ago (Friday, July 5). The next day the bodies of three men were found in a home in Lower Crossroads and later two men were shot and killed in a tavern in Lower Crossroads.

The death tally within 24 hours in the area was 11 and police confirmed that the motive for the shooting incidents remains the subject of an intensive police investigation. The killings preceded a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele to the province as well as a two-day provincial crime summit held in Paarl attended by Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Following the spate of murders, the Western Cape police initiated a 72-hour action plan to lock down the area and operations by the Public Order Police, K-9 and Flying Squad members were carried out there. On Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said more than 100 suspects had been arrested since operations started in Philippi last week.

Meanwhile, the provincial organised crime unit detectives have ask for the public's help in tracing six people in the cases. According to police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana, a reward of R70000 has been offered to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Siphenkosi Gwazekhaya, also known as “Bhoyoyo”; Shane Madolo; Thamsanqa Lande; Lubabalo Phethelo; Onke Thafu; and Oyam Hlamu, also known as “Mashesha”.

Siphenkosi ‘Bhoyoyo’ Gwazekhaya

Shane Madolo

Onke Thafu

* Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is requested to contact Brigadier Bhekie Khumalo on 0825568642 or 0214676140.

[email protected]