Phola Park residents still displaced despite R5 million made available

Cape Town - It has been more than two weeks since the City announced that it would receive more than R5 million from the national government for emergency housing. In December and January, more than 1 000 residents were left homeless in some informal settlements. At the time the City said in a statement: “More than R5 million has been allocated to those verified residents affected by recent fires in informal settlements. The focus will be on residents who have not rebuilt, especially in Phola Park in Philippi.

“The allocation has been included in the City’s January 2023 Adjustments Budget, which was tabled in Council today, 26 January 2023. “The funds have been availed to the City by the national government from the Municipal Emergency Grant. The City awaits the funding in order to start the procurement of fire kits and material.” Phola Park residents, who were left homeless by fires on January 1 and 4, are still waiting for the City to prioritise them as it stated in its announcement.

A resident, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “It is rumoured that R5 million was allocated to assist fire victims. Malusi Booi promised to assist us as Phola Park residents by providing temporary housing material, but to date he seems not to know about that. “Ever since the grant was made available to the City, he has not updated us about the progress of the situation.” Department of Human Settlements head of Communications Nozipho Zulu said: “We can confirm that the National Department of Human Settlements has transferred R3.5 million to the City of Cape Town.