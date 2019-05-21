Masiphumelele residents salvage what they can of their homes after a shack fire. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - More than 200 residents from Masiphumelele were left salvaging and picking up building material after their shacks were destroyed in a fire. Nofanisile Adonisi said they needed more help to rebuild their lives. “Many families lost all their belongings and need food and clothes.”

Adonisi said their children were struggling to go to school because their uniforms and stationary were lost in the fire.

“The fire started at about 1am on Sunday after a resident left a candle burning,” Adonisi said.

The person was taken to hospital and treated for burn wounds.

More than 200 residents from Masiphumelele were left salvaging and picking up building material after their shacks were destroyed in a fire. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

More than 200 residents from Masiphumelele were left salvaging and picking up building material after their shacks were destroyed in a fire. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Another resident, Nomthandazo Dambuza said: “There was no planning on how our shacks were built, hence the (firefighters) struggled to come in and extinguish the fire. We need the City of Cape Town to at least build proper houses for us.”

Ward councillor Felicity Purchase said the City had brought fire kits and building materials for the residents.

“Some residents were already building their homes.”

Purchase also said they were also working to reconnect electricity and fix toilets.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Ward councillor Felicity Purchase assessing the area after the fire. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

The affected residents slept in the nearby Methodist Church.

Thandekile Sinqe, property officer for the church, said they had no choice but to help and accommodate the community in the church.

Sinqe said that since the fire started, they had been receiving donations from people and organisations.

“We are thankful to everyone donating to us. We need more donations, such as school uniforms and shoes for children.”

Living Hope SA chairperson John Thomas thanked everyone who donated.

“Living Hope was able to deliver about 250 Blankets/Duvets directly to the fire victims.”

He said more clothes, bedding and kitchen utensils were still needed. “Do please drop off at Living Hope, Kommetjie Road, Capri (opposite Foodzone). Fire victims were either in the Methodist Church hall or staying with friends,” Thomas said.

Masiphumelele residents salvage what they can of their homes after a shack fire. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Another resident, Nomthandazo Dambuza said: “There was no planning on how our shacks were built, hence the (firefighters) struggled to come in and extinguish the fire. We need the City of Cape Town to at least build proper houses for us.” Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

On Sunday, the City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said eight fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 36 firefighters were in attendance.

“Fire fighters battled the blaze for nearly 5 hours. No fatalities or injuries had been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” Carelse said

More than 100 shacks were destroyed in the fire.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Residents picking up the pieces after a devastating fire ripped their homes. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

[email protected]