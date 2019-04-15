Clinton Frans and Kaelyn Dyson have been through quite a few accidents over their nearly 7-year relationship, but it was Frans's recent accident where he had his left leg amputated that made him realise he didn't want to wait anymore and that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Dyson. Video: Supplied

Cape Town - Clinton Frans and Kaelyn Dyson have been through quite a few accidents over their nearly 7-year relationship, but it was Frans's recent accident, where he had his left leg amputated, that made him realise he had to spend the rest of his life with Dyson. On Wednesday, April 10, Frans was involved in a motorbike accident between the N2 and Vanguard Drive.

He was rushed to Melomed Gatesville Private Hospital where he was immediately treated by specialist doctors - orthopaedic surgeon, vascular surgeon, general surgeon and a physician at the hospital.

Unfortunately, due to his accident, his left leg was amputated from knee down.

On Wednesday, April 10, Clinton Frans was involved in a motorbike accident between the N2 and Vanguard Drive. Picture: Supplied

Soon after he was removed from the ventilator he planned to propose to his girlfriend Kaelyn Dyson of nearly 7 years. Picture: Supplied

Soon after he was removed from the ventilator he planned to propose to his girlfriend Kaelyn Dyson of nearly 7 years.

"We met each other at high school. She was two years younger than me, and we met through mutual friends, who are here in the room as well, helping me set everything up," Frans said before proposing.

"Kaelyn has seen me through quite a few accidents, and especially with this one where I lost half my leg. One of the reasons this stands out for me most is because she showed me that it is not about physical appearance, but that she wants me, and that I'm still the same guy [to her] whether I have half a leg or not.

"I think she deserves to have a ring put on her finger and I'm ready for the next step in our relationship," he said.

The engagement ceremony took place at the hospital on Sunday where Melomed arranged a special celebration supported by family and friends.

"I think she deserves to have a ring put on her finger and I'm ready for the next step in our relationship," Frans said. Picture: Supplied

Clinton Frans and Kaelyn Dyson have been through quite a few accidents over their nearly 7-year relationship, but it was Frans's recent accident where he had his left leg amputated that made him realise he didn't want to wait anymore and that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Dyson.



Clinton Frans and Kaelyn Dyson have been through quite a few accidents over their nearly 7-year relationship, but it was Frans's recent accident, where he had his left leg amputated, that made him realise he had to spend the rest of his life with Dyson. Picture: Supplied

