Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Award-winning photographer and volunteer firefighter Justin Sullivan has appealed for donations in the ongoing battle against the Kogel Bay fire. This is an excerpt of a live fire update he shared with the Cape Argus. Cape Town - #BettysBayFire Day5/6: (* IC update & Donations Below) It was a challenging night for ground crews as the battle moved high into the mountains - late afternoon aerial support did a fantastic job in wetting some of the lines before ground crews were left on their own for the night. For those of you that aren’t familiar with highly technical wildland firefighting, being up in the mountains poses a number of risks and all the ‘normal’ dangers of wildfires are heightened…

I spent most of my time with NCC Environmental Services Hotshot teams Alpha & Bravo contracted by CapeNature, who did a 24 hour shift working the line tirelessly - Crews from Working on Fire , Volunteer Wildfire Services & Cape Nature were working collaboratively on both the same and other flanks, while multiple other agencies were combatting flanks else where.

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Filming for - Walking with Fire: A Wildfire Documentary

IC update 11:00:

In summary the line above the R44 moved down in a gully, spotted and burn onto the tar road forcing authorities to close it. The original line, in the mountain, above Blousteen to the east of Koel Bay has descended. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services is evacuating Sparks Bay & Koggel Bay Resorts. Aerial support, ground crews and vehicles attending to this fire. The R44 will remain closed. Our thoughts are with the fire fighters and communities.

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

The efforts from last night, on the active line on the mountain above the Waterfall, Betty's Bay, assisted and this morning three of the specialist teams were deployed. They are supported by choppers and a spotter. Although good progress is being made, this line is still fragile and can change suddenly.

Several other teams are deployed on Div A (above Disa gorge), at Blousteen peak and Century peak. We ask the community to know that good progress is being, but we are not out of the woods yet. Difficult conditions prevail and the situation can change on short notice.

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Donations are requested for head lamp batteries (AAA), battery pack and airtime (+/- R30 each).

URGENT Donations can be dropped off directly at Crassula Hall in Betty’s Bay, and the Hermanus Community Policing Forum will accept donations on a 24-hour basis at the Hermanus Fire and Rescue and Disaster Management offices in 14 Mussel Road, Hermanus Industrial Area.

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Picture: Justin Sullivan Photography

Donations may also be made to the Overstrand Municipality Executive Mayor’s Special Fund to assist the Betty’s Bay, Hangklip, Pringle Bay and Rooiels areas.

ACCOUNT HOLDER: Overstrand Municipality

ACCOUNT TYPE: Current Account

BANK: ABSA Bank

BRANCH: Hermanus

BRANCH CODE: 334-812

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 3220 000 035

PAYMENT REFERENCE: Mayoral Fund-B/Bay Fire followed by either the words (*reward) or (support*).

[email protected]

