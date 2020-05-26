PHOTO ESSAY: Inside look at the makings of the CTICC temporary hospital

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is on track to accommodate more than 800 patients during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

Premier Alan Winde said: “We have allocated an additional 12 beds than was planned for, and as you see the numbers (of infections) climbing in our health-care system… the number of ICU beds being filled… you wonder if this will be completed in time.

“It does give you a sense that we are fully prepared. We have a number of specialists reviewing the numbers and whether we need to put in more beds.

“We are preparing for our peak, which is coming at the end of June, and this is what this preparation is for. We are not sure how many beds would be filled by the people who would be referred here, because they won’t need that high hospital care in Khayelitsha or Mitchells Plain or Tygerberg and they just need that bed to recover,” he added.

Winde said the province was trying to procure 300 more intensive-care unit beds, each fitted with high-flow oxygen critical to the rehabilitation of those with the coronavirus.