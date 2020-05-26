PHOTO ESSAY: Inside look at the makings of the CTICC temporary hospital
Cape Town - The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is on track to accommodate more than 800 patients during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.
Premier Alan Winde said: “We have allocated an additional 12 beds than was planned for, and as you see the numbers (of infections) climbing in our health-care system… the number of ICU beds being filled… you wonder if this will be completed in time.
“It does give you a sense that we are fully prepared. We have a number of specialists reviewing the numbers and whether we need to put in more beds.
“We are preparing for our peak, which is coming at the end of June, and this is what this preparation is for. We are not sure how many beds would be filled by the people who would be referred here, because they won’t need that high hospital care in Khayelitsha or Mitchells Plain or Tygerberg and they just need that bed to recover,” he added.
Winde said the province was trying to procure 300 more intensive-care unit beds, each fitted with high-flow oxygen critical to the rehabilitation of those with the coronavirus.
He said the first patients are expected to be admitted from June 8.
The temporary care facility will be staffed by 987 health-care workers including specialists, general practitioners, nurses, physiotherapists and administrative and support staff.
It will also have a state-of-the-art digital X-ray machine, will be paperless to help minimise the risk of infection, as well as have a specialised waste removal system.
Anwar Kharwa, senior manager at the Western Cape Health Department, said: “We have also developed a decommissioning plan so once the facility closes the beds, the linen will be relocated to facilities across the province in line with our equipment plan.”
Meanwhile, the province was set to receive a donation of a fully refurbished quarantine site from Old Mutual on Wednesday. As part of its Covid-19 response initiatives, the banking group has converted a former training centre at the MuPine Golf Club into a 300-bed intensive care facility.@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus