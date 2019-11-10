“What I decided to do 12 years ago was bring soccer to help the children of Blikkiesdorp. These children stay in horrific conditions, and if you look at the area, sports can really make a difference in children’s lives,” Van der Byl said.
Van der Byl is the coach of Blikkiesdorp United FC, which he founded. He has around 60 boys and 14 girls under 14 years who he coaches. Despite daily challenges, he and his players practise three times a week - on the sandy, stony ground in the relocation area.
On weekends, they struggle with transport, but always arrive at their soccer venues for their matches. Van der Byl has decided to use soccer as a tool to keep teens in areas like Blikkiesdorp away from criminal activity.
“What I’m teaching them is to not take drugs, to go to school and to be respected as a human being. One of the conditions we have is that the children must be in school to join the club,” he said.