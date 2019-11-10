PHOTO ESSAY: Soccer coach dedicated to teaching Blikkiesdorp children football









Blikkiesdorp United FC was founded by Errol and his wife, Joyce van de Byl 9 years ago. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - A soccer coach in Blikkiesdorp, a deprived community on the outskirts of Kuilsriver, is on a mission to change the lives of children staying in the area. Errol van der Byl has decided to dedicate 12 years to coaching soccer for the children of the area. “What I decided to do 12 years ago was bring soccer to help the children of Blikkiesdorp. These children stay in horrific conditions, and if you look at the area, sports can really make a difference in children’s lives,” Van der Byl said. Van der Byl is the coach of Blikkiesdorp United FC, which he founded. He has around 60 boys and 14 girls under 14 years who he coaches. Despite daily challenges, he and his players practise three times a week - on the sandy, stony ground in the relocation area. On weekends, they struggle with transport, but always arrive at their soccer venues for their matches. Van der Byl has decided to use soccer as a tool to keep teens in areas like Blikkiesdorp away from criminal activity. “What I’m teaching them is to not take drugs, to go to school and to be respected as a human being. One of the conditions we have is that the children must be in school to join the club,” he said.

Errol van der Byl, head coach of Blikkiesdorp United Football Club, coaches about 60 boys and 14 girls in the relocation area in Delft. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Van der Byl said he was striving to better the community and uplift the children of the area.

“I’m happy with what we’ve been able to achieve over the last 12-years. We have many challenges that we face but we get through it,” he said. Van der Byl said the club was struggling financially and were currently financing the club out of their own pockets.

“We’re struggling severely with funds to register our club. We do have people who support us now and then, and we are grateful for them. But in cases where the children have to travel to play, it’s a lot of money,” he said.

Van der Byl’s son Jayde received an opportunity to play in Germany, in 2017. It was a Cape Argus newspaper story that prompted then-mayor Patricia de Lille to pay R30000 towards the tour.

In his quiet and humble way Van der Byl makes a difference, giving so much without asking for anything in return except that the players overcome the situation they were born into. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Van der Byl hopes children he coaches get that same opportunity.

“If I can, I’d like to push more children to become doctors, teachers, police - whatever their hearts desire.

“Every Saturday, we make two pots of food for the children to eat after the game,” he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video In his quiet and humble way Van der Byl makes a difference, giving so much without asking for anything in return except that the players overcome the situation they were born into. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

