Cape Town - In a first for their school, 50 pupils of Tuscany Glen Primary in Blue Downs battled it out in an intra-school quiz on Saturday.
Supported by the Cape Argus, the contest saw eight teams answering questions about reports published in the newspaper.
With parents there to watch, and the atmosphere exhilarating, eight teams competed in two rounds. The two finalists ran a tight race, before one was crowned the quiz champions.
All participants received certificates and the finalists won prizes.
The event came days before winners in the newspaper’s flagship programme - the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz - compete in the national finals in Joburg on Thursday.
Tuscany Glen teacher Llewellyn van der Ross said it all started with an idea to get pupils interested in reading.
“It’s a huge learning barrier and once a child cannot read, they obviously cannot perform well in any other subject,” he said.
He approached the Cape Argus and the school’s principal about a primary school version of the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz - starting with Tuscany Glen, he said.
“We had mock quizzes beforehand, and on Saturday the teams exceeded expectations. It was a nail-biting, tight competition,” said Van der Ross.
He thanked the quiz’s sponsors, including Pick n Pay, Tuscany Glen Service Station and Beyond the Edge Tutoring, for their support.
Tuscany Primary principal Matthew Williams said: “The more schools get involved, the more this initiative will spread across the district and region.”
Cape Argus