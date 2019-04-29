The Spice Mecca Ramadaan for All expo returned to the city, with an expected crowd of 20 000 for the three-day exhibition. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Organisers of the Ramadaan for All exhibition at the Castle of Good Hope estimate that about 30000 people attended this year’s event. “As much as Ramadaan is for the Muslim community, about 30% of the people here are from other communities,” said Spice Mecca brand ambassador and director of the exhibition Shreef Abass.

“Therefore this event is about breaking down cultural barriers and is about people celebrating together.”

One highlight of the three-day event was on Saturday when recognition was given to late Struggle stalwarts including Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko, Dulcie September, Ahmed Timol, Imam Abdullah Haron, democratic South Africa’s first minister of justice Dullah Omar, and Fort Calata, one of the Cradock Four murdered by apartheid police in 1985.

Abass said: “The ceremony demonstrated love for democracy by embracing the spirit of freedom and was about advancing freedom in terms of the economy, food, education and health. We are immensely grateful for the support we have received.”

Organisers of the Ramadaan for All exhibition at the Castle of Good Hope estimate that about 30000 people attended this year’s event. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

More than 200 stalls offered anything and everything from clothing to food and there were exhibitions from different community groups.

An entertainment hall and garden proved a haven for those who wanted to relax and put their feet up.

Saaid Dawood, an exhibitor for the Beithul-Aman Old Age Home in Wynberg, said: “The support we are getting here is tremendous.

“This event is terrific and good for the family and children. It has a vibey atmosphere.”

Badrunesa Basha, owner of The Cupcake Lady, said: “It’s fantastic. I am definitely returning next year."

Organisers of the Ramadaan for All exhibition at the Castle of Good Hope estimate that about 30000 people attended this year’s event. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]