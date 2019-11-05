PICS: A battle of twelve queens for Miss Gay Western Cape crown









Cape Town - Twelve fierce queens battled it out at the Joseph Stone Auditorium for the coveted Miss Gay Western Cape 2019 crown on Saturday night. The annual pageant, organised by Barry Reid and Mark Donough, celebrated its 11th year, and this year’s theme was “Drag Your Horoscope”. Each contestant was expected to represent their star sign in the theme-wear wear section of the competition. It was certainly written in the stars for was first-time entrant, Maxine Wild, 23. The Belhar beauty dazzled the audience as she daintily trotted out on stage in her Taurus costume.

“As a Taurus, I combined the two main elements in the costume, one being the Earth, and the other the bull,” she said.

“My bare upper body shows vulnerability, yet my black hands reflects burn marks, showing how I give my all to people at the risk of being used.”

For her eveningwear, Maxine was dripping elegance in a pink and diamond-laced ball gown.

STUNNING: Maxine Wild

Maxine also scooped the title of Miss Body Beautiful, Best Dressed and Best Themed Wear.

BODY BEAUTIFUL: Maxine Wild. Jack Lestrade

She said she could feel the title was in reach, but with the stiff competition, she didn’t want to count her chickens.

“I’m so overwhelmed, this is such an amazing moment for me. I worked hard for this and seeing all the other ladies looking so amazing, I didn’t think I’d be the one to win it. I’m grateful and I’ll treasure this moment forever,” she gushed.

Maxine walks away with prizes worth over R150 000.

Second Princess was Zandile Sithole and First Princess was Chloe Barbie Fortune.

Zandile Sithole and Chloe Barbie Fortune. Picture: Facebook

MCs Nathan Kayser and PJ Smith kept the crowd entertained at the glitzy show.

The performers Jarrad Ricketts, Manila von Tees, Emogen Moore, Wedefy dance crew, Dominick Innocent and Kat Gilardi brought the house down.

