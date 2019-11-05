Cape Town - Twelve fierce queens battled it out at the Joseph Stone Auditorium for the coveted Miss Gay Western Cape 2019 crown on Saturday night.
The annual pageant, organised by Barry Reid and Mark Donough, celebrated its 11th year, and this year’s theme was “Drag Your Horoscope”.
Each contestant was expected to represent their star sign in the theme-wear wear section of the competition.
It was certainly written in the stars for was first-time entrant, Maxine Wild, 23.
The Belhar beauty dazzled the audience as she daintily trotted out on stage in her Taurus costume.