PICS: Cape cops make an abalone bust worth more than R3 million

Cape Town - Police have arrested two foreign nationals after uncovering abalone and drying equipment worth an estimated R3 million. The bust occurred on Tuesday after the South African Police Service’s Tactical Response Team received information about an abalone drying facility in the airport industrial area in Bishop Lavis, provincial police spokesman Colonel Andre Traut said in a statement on Wednesday. “Officers conducted a search operation which led to the discovery of wet and dried abalone and drying equipment with an estimated value of R3 million. Two vehicles were also confiscated,” Traut said. Police arrested two Zimbabwean nationals after they uncovered abalone worth R3 million in the airport industrial area. Photo: South African Police Service (SAPS) Officers subsequently arrested two Zimbabwean nationals aged 23 and 43 who are due to appear in court once charged. In an unrelated matter, police arrested three suspects in separate incidents on drug related charges on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs after police responded to information about cannabis being cultivated at a house in Kraaifontein, Traut said.

Officers found cannabis with an estimated street value of R15,000.

In Delft, police were conducting searches in The Hague area when they noticed a 19-year-old trying to evade them. He was found in possession of 12 packets of methamphetamine and subsequently arrested. The man is believed to be affiliated to a local gang in the area.

In Mitchells Plain, officers arrested an 18-year-old after he was found in possession of heroin during a stop and search operation. The suspect has also been linked to a local gang in the area.

