Cape Town - Western Cape Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo donned a construction hat and a shovel for the ceremonial sod turning at Victoria Hospital in Wynberg to launch the start of the R80m upgrades. On Tuesday, then sod turning marked the start of the construction of a new Emergency Centre (EC) set to be completed in November 2020.

R80 million of the total of R1.2 billion earmarked for infrastructure investment this year, will be spent on the construction of a brand new EC for this hospital.

The Victoria Hospital Emergency Centre can no longer accommodate the growing population it serves, and that is why a new fit for purpose facility be constructed as soon as possible. The hospital treats on average 3000 patients per month from areas in the southern suburbs for minor and major injuries and illnesses,

The existing Emergency Centre’s main treatment area will increase from seven cubicles to seventeen, with four resuscitation beds. The current observation and overnight ward will increase from currently having eight beds to eighteen beds after the new EC has been completed. The new EC will be spacious, modern and more functional for staff and patients.

The new EC will have a significant and positive change to all community members who have a vested interest in seeing improvements made to emergency services and waiting times at the hospital.

“The project will certainly improve the current services that are offered to our patients. This will allow for more patients to be treated at this facility, and will ensure better patient flow, in a bigger and better emergency care facility," said Mbombo.

