Freshwater Research Centre's Kate Snaddon (left) and Tumisho Ngobela (right) collecting samples from the Princess Vlei during a school visit. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Pupils gathered on Tuesday at Princess Vlei to connect with nature and learn about the essential role of wetlands in honour of World Wetlands Day. Learners from Zeekoevlei High and Lotus Secondary High participated in a number of activities to immerse themselves in the environment as they canoed on the lake, witnessed the purification function of the wetlands at first hand and learnt about the birds. Wetlands across the Western Cape play a crucial role in the economy when it comes to providing services to communities and supporting the habitat found in this ecosystem. According to Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, more than 50% of South Africa’s wetlands have been lost and of those that remain, 33% are in poor ecological condition. “Wetlands are of incredible biological importance, they provide water and protection from natural disasters, support rich biodiversity and store more carbon than any other ecosystem,” said Bredell.

Miss Earth SA semi-finalist 2018, Margo Adonis, said environmental degradation had been treated as a myth down the years, and had become such a serious issue today that environment education was crucial.

“The challenge is educating people on why climate change and environmental degradation needs to be treated as the crisis that it is.

However, we have fortunately also noticed a lot of young people rising up to protect the environment,” she said.

Adonis said the pollution of wetlands was still a problem and a major contributing factor to this was storm-water run-offs that included waste coming from society.

The environmental event was hosted by the Western Cape Wetland Forum, in partnership with the Princess Vlei Forum, the Department of Water and Sanitation, the City of Cape Town and other organisations.

A scientist and manager at the Department of Water and Sanitation, Melissa Lintnaar-Strauss, said bringing people together to learn about the wetlands helped the department and the country move closer to efficient water management.

Education on wetlands would have an impact on the environment as a whole and its preservation.

Another way that wetlands were being protected was through the clearing of invasive alien species.

Project research and rehabilitation co-ordinator of the Goukou River, Kezia Botes, said various organisations and experts were rehabilitating the wetland known as the Broomvlei, through an invasive alien clearing project.

“Since January last year, the project has cleared just under 120 hectares of heavily infested areas, and just under 400 hectares of lower density landscape area has been cleared. Over the next two years, we’re aiming to clear an additional 600 hectares of land within the direct catchment of the Broomvlei,” she said.

