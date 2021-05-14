PICS: Cape Town homeless man entertains motorists with acrobatics

Cape Town - One homeless man has a unique way of catching the attention of drivers in the city, and that is with his acrobatic skills.

Anathi Maxhongo, who is 30 years old, is one of the homeless people within the City and lives under the unfinished bridge in the Foreshore with other people.

Maxhongo, who admitted being a drug addict, said that he has been doing tricks in traffic on the streets of Cape Town for years.

“This is my living, and this is the way that I ask people money, trying to ask them for help. I want to change my life and I want to go on with this talent that I am showing the people,” he said.

Using his acrobatic talents, Maxhongo said he would like to stop his habits and change his life, but he needs help.

“While I am on drugs, I am trying my best to come off of drugs. I would like that there is somebody who can help me go on with this talent.

“I do believe God is there and I will stop smoking the drugs when I get help,” he said.

He said there are other people where they are “living like a family” who he would also like to see get help, but he adds that he cannot make the choice for them.

“For me, I would like to get help and go on with this talent (acrobatics) that I am showing the people,” he said.

Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

