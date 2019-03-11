Muneer Hercules and Maryam Kallie were not going to allow a traumatic event get in the way of their nikkah (Muslim wedding ceremony). Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - While love can cross boundaries and conquer obstacles, one couple proved that there is nothing that can stand in love's way. Muneer Hercules and Maryam Kallie were not going to allow a traumatic event get in the way of their nikkah (Muslim wedding ceremony). Hercules was allegedly attacked in his home over the weekend and sustained injuries in what is believed to have been an armed robbery.

This didn't stop the couple from tying the knot, and with the blessing of the management and staff of the hospital where Hercules was being treated, the nikkah took place in the ward.

It's the first time a nikkah has taken place in the medical ward at Gatesville Melomed and the staff and management were pleased to be able to tick it off the bucket list, albeit under tragic circumstances.

"Through sickness and in health, the beautiful couple Muneer Hercules and Maryam Kallie did not allow a devastating event to deter them from getting married," Melomed Gatesville said.

"They have tied the knot at Melomed Gatesville hospital on the 10th March 2019. The management and staff gave their blessing for the nikkah, or wedding ceremony to take place at the hospital. This was following an alleged robbery at his home."

