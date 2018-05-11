Cape Town - These awaiting trial prisoners are having the time of their lives in Pollsmoor Prison.

Not only are they heavily drugged and listening to music, but they even made a video of their party and took selfies, which they posted on social media.

The Daily Voice identified at least four of the men, who are from Athlone and stand accused of various crimes, including child murder.

The pictures and video were made in a holding cell at Pollsmoor, and the clip shows a man high on drugs, while the group listen to rap music.

There are about 20 inmates in the cell, among them suspects Shafiek “Fiekie Viking” Meyer, Waylon Botha, 23, Samier Slamang, 28, and Jerome Cupido.

Justice

Slamang and Botha were arrested and charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice this week when they were nabbed by the police’s anti-corruption unit, along with an Athlone court police officer, Constable Roland Snyman.

The cop allegedly allowed them to enter the holding cells and smuggle in a cellphone and drugs for Meyer.

Slamang and Botha were acquitted last year of the murder of six-year-old Saadiqah Lippert of Bokmakierie in 2016.

SUSPECTS: Samier Slamang, Jerome Cupido and Shafiek Meyer in prison

Cupido handed himself over at Athlone SAPS after he said he heard rumours that he had been fingered by the community for the death of 12-year-old Asheeq Mitchell, who was killed in Short Street, Athlone, three weeks ago, in a gang-related shooting.

Meyer was arrested shortly thereafter as the person who allegedly ordered the hit.

In the video, a heavily tattooed man dressed in only a white shorts is sitting on a bankie apparently high, while another man rubs his arms.

Meyer, dressed in a white T-shirt and grey pants, is seen laughing.

Other inmates can also be seen doing drugs.

Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, says the department will investigate, and if contraband is found, a case will be opened with the police.

“Cellphones and drugs are all classified as contraband, meaning they are not allowed in our facilities. Those found to be in possession of such are in conflict with Correctional Services Act and such matters are investigated and actions taken, which also involves opening a case with the SAPS,” Nxumalo said.

Botha, Slamang and Constable Snyman are set to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on 28 May and Meyer on 18 May, all for bail application.

