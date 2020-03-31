Cape ArgusNews
Marwaan Hanslo with Law Enformenet's Inspector Baker. Picture: Brendan Maggar/African News Agency
Marwaan Hanslo with Law Enformenet's Inspector Baker. Picture: Brendan Maggar/African News Agency

PICS: Good Samaritan in Manenberg comes to aid Cape law enforcement officer

By Brendan Magaar Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - With all the negativity around the Covid-19 lockdown, which began last Friday, it is extremely hard to find good in such a difficult time in South Africa.

However, while following Law Enforcement, SAPS and the SANDF during an operation in Manenberg a heartwarming moment occurred.

The operation sought to ensure that people stay indoors, and even led to a couple of arrests. The hope is to send a message to the rest of the community that the lockdown is serious and the threat of the Covid-19 coronavirus cannot be taken lightly.

Midway into the operation something unexpected happened.

As Law Enforcement's Inspector Baker was about to chase down a couple of youngsters standing on the corner of Manenberg Ave and Renoster Rd, his tire hit the side of a huge rock. His tired got slashed and as his vehicle was brought to an immediate standstill, so did the whole operation.

Soon thereafter a Manenberg resident, Marwaan Hanslo, who lived nearby, jumped into action without any hesitation and ran to his neighbours looking for a jack to assist with the flat tire.

After the tire was changed, all was good again.

Inspector Baker thanked Marwaan for his help and greeted him with the well-known Covid-19 elbow greeting.

In that moment it was easy to see that the community and law enforcement can work together to achieve something great. To some, it might just be a tire, but to others, it showed that good moments happen daily, no matter how small.

Marwaan Hanslo, a Good Samaritan in Manenberg, came to assist a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer with his flat tire. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency.
Marwaan Hanslo, a Good Samaritan in Manenberg, came to assist a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer with his flat tire. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency.
Marwaan Hanslo, a Good Samaritan in Manenberg, came to assist a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer with his flat tire. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency.
African News Agency
Crime and Courts

Share this article:

Related Articles