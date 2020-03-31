PICS: Good Samaritan in Manenberg comes to aid Cape law enforcement officer
Cape Town - With all the negativity around the Covid-19 lockdown, which began last Friday, it is extremely hard to find good in such a difficult time in South Africa.
However, while following Law Enforcement, SAPS and the SANDF during an operation in Manenberg a heartwarming moment occurred.
The operation sought to ensure that people stay indoors, and even led to a couple of arrests. The hope is to send a message to the rest of the community that the lockdown is serious and the threat of the Covid-19 coronavirus cannot be taken lightly.
Midway into the operation something unexpected happened.
As Law Enforcement's Inspector Baker was about to chase down a couple of youngsters standing on the corner of Manenberg Ave and Renoster Rd, his tire hit the side of a huge rock. His tired got slashed and as his vehicle was brought to an immediate standstill, so did the whole operation.
Soon thereafter a Manenberg resident, Marwaan Hanslo, who lived nearby, jumped into action without any hesitation and ran to his neighbours looking for a jack to assist with the flat tire.
After the tire was changed, all was good again.
Inspector Baker thanked Marwaan for his help and greeted him with the well-known Covid-19 elbow greeting.
In that moment it was easy to see that the community and law enforcement can work together to achieve something great. To some, it might just be a tire, but to others, it showed that good moments happen daily, no matter how small.African News Agency