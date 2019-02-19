Hiroto Owada is seen doing an appreciation karate punch outside the Iziko Old Town House Museum opposite Greenmarket Square. His placards state that he came from Paris by bicycle and that he is doing 10 000 karate punches to show his appreciation to those he met along the way. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - It took Hiroto Owada 10 months to get to South Africa from Paris by bicycle, and it’s all for the sake of sharing his culture with the world. “I started my journey in May and I am doing this to show my appreciation to all the people I have met along the way,” he said.

Owada was doing an appreciation karate punch outside the Iziko Old Town House Museum opposite Greenmarket Square. His placards stated that he came from Paris by bicycle and that he was doing 10000 karate punches to show his appreciation to those he met on his journey.

“South Africa is such a beautiful place with such amazing people and they all helped me along the way,” he said.

Owada, who hails from Japan, said: “This is my culture and I felt the need to share it wherever I find myself.”

He is expected to leave for Japan Wednesday, 19 February. He is currently staying at a backpackers lodge in Cape Town.

Hiroto Owada is seen doing an appreciation karate punch outside the Iziko Old Town House Museum opposite Greenmarket Square. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

