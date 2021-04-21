PICS: How residents chipped in and got their hands dirty in fighting Cape Town fire

Cape Town - Capetonians, rallied together and showed up in a variety on ways to help combat the impact of the devastating Cape Town fire.

While the fire has been contained, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that monitoring operations will continue throughout the week.

“As we enter day four of the Rhodes Memorial incident, the fire has now been contained with only sporadic flare-ups in the Deer Park area, which pose no threat.

“The downscaling of resources started yesterday (Tuesday) evening and only a few fire crews are currently monitoring the situation around the UCT, Philip Kgosana Drive and Deer Park areas,” Carelse said.

Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said that all the roads that had to be closed have been reopened.

Besides the outpouring of relief for those affected and impacted by the devastating fire along the slopes of Table Mountain, residents were also helping firefighters, when it was safe for them do so.

Here are some of the images that have been captured over the recent days of residents aiding the fight against the blaze.

A resident near Walmer Estate can be using a hose to spray the area to prevent possible flare-ups. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Members ofhe public assisted fire fighters on a blaze that jumped over Philip Skosana Drive and headed towards houses in Walmer Estate. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Firefighters were hard at work battling the blaze that started in Rhodes Memorial on Sunday and spread to Vredehoek over the last four days. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Residents holding up a hose while a car drives underneath it along Philip Kgosana Drive. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA.

Members of the public assist fire fighters on a blaze that jumped over Philip Kgosana Drive and headed towards houses in Walmer Estate. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

While members of the public assisted fire fighters on a blaze that jumped over Philip Kgosana Drive, the air was difficult for all to see and breathe through. Winds gusts were fanning the raging fires. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

While members of the public assisted fire fighters on a blaze that jumped over Philip Kgosana Drive, the air was difficult for all to see and breathe through. Winds gusts were fanning the raging fires. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The City’s Air Quality Monitoring Unit has recorded very high levels of particulate matter (PM10 and PM 2.5) at the Foreshore Monitoring Station on Monday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The fire spread towards the Vredehoek area as a result of the south-easterly winds. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA.

Members of the public assist fire fighters on a blaze on Monday. Some were evacuated in the early hours of the morning as a precautionary measure. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Residents run to stop another fire from popping up and jumping across the road. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA.

A resident gripping a hose as the fire spread towards the Vredehoek area as a result of the south-easterly. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA.

Evacuations

The City began evacuating some residents as a precautionary measure in the early hours of Monday morning after the fire had spread to Vredehoek and Walmer Estate.

Firefighters were hard at work battling the blaze that started in Rhodes Memorial and spread to Vredehoek. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Walmer Estate residents were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

There was poor visibility in the area as the fire was on the borders of Philip Kgosana Drive, University Estate and Walmer Estate. An elderly man is assisted by an official to evacuate him from University Estate. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Vredehoek residents in Cape Town City Bowl began evacuating their homes early on Monday morning as strong winds picked up at about 2am. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

A woman sits with her dog inside her car as people were asked to leave their homes in Vredehoek in the early hours of Monday morning, while the red glow of the fire can be seen in the trees behind her car. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

