ROYALTY: Vida Fantabisha, Adrienne Galagatsi, Rubee Lee Luckas completed the top 3. Picture: Erol Stroebel/Supplied Cape Town - There were weaves, heels, ball gowns and skimpy outfits in every colour as Capetonians descended on the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on Saturday for the 14th annual Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride Pageant. A total of 14 drag queens and 12 butch males put their best foot forward for the grand titles. The King and Queen get to parade at the Pride Festival next week, and winner Dyllan Areshaad, 23, from Stellenbosch says he can’t wait. STANDING TALL: Winner Dyllan Areshaad. Picture: Erol Stroebel/Supplied “I’m incredibly proud of myself. The support I got from my family, friends and the public was good,” he says. Dylan sizzled in his swimwear, with diamante covering his crown jewels, and a pink suit for evening wear. Adrienne Galagatsi, 32, from Eerste River, was crowned Queen.

BACK TO THE BEACH: Adrienne Galagatsi. Picture: Jack Lestrade/Daily Voice

Adrienne says: “It still feels unreal, after trying three times, you start to feel despondent, because this has always been a dream, and I finally made it.”

She certainly made a statement in her bright orange swimsuit and stood out in the evening wear section.

“The blue ombre and black sequin evening gown was a reflection of who I am and the different layers there is to who I am,” she says.

Organiser, PJ Smith, says the event was a success: “It’s really encouraging to see that the Cape Town Pride pageant has grown into something that is taken seriously and this is evident in the fact that we have contestants who came from as far as Paarl and Hermanus to participate.”

BUT IT WASN'T A DRAG: The audience had a ball of a time at the Joseph Stone. Picture: Jack Lestrade

BAYWATCH: Contestants dazzle the crowd in the swimsuit category. Picture: Jack Lestrade

CHECK ME OUT: Kula Cox parades. Picture: JACK LESTRADE

STRUT IT!: Laylah Zokufu Khan. Picture: Jack Lestrade

SIMPLY RED: Vida Fantabisha. Picture: Jack Lestrade

ON THE FLOOR: Victoria Versace struts. Picture: Jack Lestrade

FLYING HIGH: Yamkela Mandulube. Picture: Jack Lestrade

SEXY AND I KNOW IT: Kelvin van Wyk. Picture: Jack Lestrade

FLASHING FLESH: Bradley Haves. Picture: Jack Lestrade

SUITS US: The men in their evening wear at the pageant at the Joseph Stone. Picture: Jack Lestrade

BRINGING THE CAPE: Andre Jonkers. Picture: Jack Lestrade

CROWN JEWELS: Denzil Lewis, Dyllan Arshaad, Gavin Stellenboom - top 3 gents. Picture: Erol Stroebel/Supplied

