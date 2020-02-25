Cape Town - There were weaves, heels, ball gowns and skimpy outfits in every colour as Capetonians descended on the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on Saturday for the 14th annual Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride Pageant.
A total of 14 drag queens and 12 butch males put their best foot forward for the grand titles.
The King and Queen get to parade at the Pride Festival next week, and winner Dyllan Areshaad, 23, from Stellenbosch says he can’t wait.
“I’m incredibly proud of myself. The support I got from my family, friends and the public was good,” he says.
Dylan sizzled in his swimwear, with diamante covering his crown jewels, and a pink suit for evening wear.
Adrienne Galagatsi, 32, from Eerste River, was crowned Queen.