Police crime scene experts were investigating the scene at the South African Police Service premises in Bellville. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Police crime scene experts were investigating the scene at the South African Police Service premises in Bellville, Cape Town, where a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement officers saw smoke coming from a building at the back of the premises.

“The building is utilised by administrative personnel who were not inside at the time of the incident," van Wyk said. "No one was injured. We urge the media to refrain from speculating on the motive at this sensitive stage of the investigation."

"We need to give space for the investigation to take place,” he added.

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)



Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

In an unrelated incident, members attached to Major Offences Reaction Team (MORT) had several successes in one night in the Elsies River area.

On Sunday night members received a complaint of a shooting incident in Avonwood, Elsies River. Whilst on their way to the complaint they saw a male running and gave chase. The man was apprehended and found in possession of a 9mm Walter P38 pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

The 25-year-old suspect residing in Rachel Street, Elsies River was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

After the arrest, information was received of firearms that were kept at a premises in Hazel street, Avonwood, Elsies River. SAPS members followed up and three suspects aged 16, 21 and 23 respectively were arrested on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. A 9mm Astra pistol with two rounds of ammunition were found.

Both firearms serial numbers removed.

