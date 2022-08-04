Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
PICS: Shimansky unveils the Cape Town ring – a love letter to the Mother City and her people

Yair Shimansky, CEO of Shimansky Jewellers has always been passionate about Cape Town and his latest product has been designed as a love letter to the Mother City. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Stakeholders of the tourism sector gathered at the Norval Foundation on Wednesday where Shimansky Jewellers unveiled a specially designed Cape Town ring, the first of its kind crafted by Yair Shimansky, founder of the diamond and jewellery brand Shimansky, as a love letter to the Mother City.

Shimansky said the ring illustrated the city’s resilience after the struggles its tourism sector faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and was not simply jewellery, but rather a movement that shone a spotlight on Cape Town to get visitors and locals talking about the city.

“The sentiment being, if you love Cape Town, carry a piece of her with you always. The ring itself represents Cape Town as a whole. From a visual side you have the the skyline of Table Mountain, then you have the shoreline of the sea connecting as two bands come together with ‘Cape Town’ engraved into the ring,” he said.

Economic growth Mayco member James Vos said Cape Town had won numerous accolades as the most beautiful city in the world for many years, but having a world-famous jeweller designing this ring further solidified the city’s position as a unique and world-class destination for all.

“This symbolises so many different things for so many people – from colour to culture to cuisine to beauty to value. It’s so unique to our city and, of course, we have the Table Mountain symbolism, which is one of the Seven Wonders of the World that radiates Cape Town’s energy, vibrancy and beauty,” Vos said.

Cape Town Tourism chairperson Brett Hendricks said the message behind the ring was appropriate as what truly made the city memorable were the people, their sense of community, and their stories.

The ring is targeted towards everyone and is available in different metals, including silver, white gold, yellow gold and rose gold, as well as different versions described as male and female. The price ranges from R2 950 to R28 950.

Shimansky said: “With the positive social and economic impact that every visitor creates, especially after the pandemic and the current global turmoil, Capetonians and visitors alike can make a difference by sharing and spreading the unique Cape Town energy – and for us this ring captures that.”

A specially designed jewellery piece that is set to become a global point of conversation was launched at the Norval Foundation. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)
Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews, Yair Shimansky, founder of the diamond and jewellery brand Shimansky, Mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos, and Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA)
[email protected]

Cape Argus

