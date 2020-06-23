PICS: Trucks set alight, tyres burnt in Dunoon protests over land invasions
City traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said roads affected included the Potsdam Road that was closed in both directions between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney Avenue.
Protest action was also reported in Dunoon between Sati Road and Malibongwe Drive.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that a truck was burnt on the N7 on Monday. However, the driver was not injured, he said. A case of public violence was registered for investigation. No arrest has been made."
Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies were called.
A few hours after the truck was burnt, a construction truck was also set alight on the N7 between Plattekloof and Malibongwe Drive.
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa warned of two guys - “one wearing a red shirt” - attempting to smash and grab at the robots on the corner of Prince George Drive and Joe Marks Road in Lavender Hill.
ANC Dullah Omar regional secretary Vuyiso Tyhalisisu said they had noted the demolition of housing structures in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Dunoon and Hout Bay, with violent protests and clashes between community members and law enforcement officers overseeing the demolitions.
DA Transport and Public Works provincial spokesperson Daylin Mitchell said: “We cannot accept any destruction of public property, including the torching of MyCiTi buses in Dunoon.”
Mitchell said ultimately it was commuters who suffered the most. “They are further at risk when public transport options are reduced because this in turn hampers physical distancing.”
He said the right to protest must be upheld, but it had to be within legal parameters and not negatively impact innocent bystanders. Burning and destroying buses added to the financial burden of not only the City but also taxpayers.@SISONKE_MD
Cape Argus