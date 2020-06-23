PICS: Trucks set alight, tyres burnt in Dunoon protests over land invasions

Cape Town - Two trucks were set alight on Monday on the N7 South after Potsdam Road and several roads were blocked with burning tyres in protest action over land invasions.

City traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said roads affected included the Potsdam Road that was closed in both directions between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney Avenue.

Protest action was also reported in Dunoon between Sati Road and Malibongwe Drive.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that a truck was burnt on the N7 on Monday. However, the driver was not injured, he said. A case of public violence was registered for investigation. No arrest has been made."

The N7 Northbound near Dunoon was closed after a truck was attacked and set alight. This comes as protests continue in the Dunoon area on Monday. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies were called.

A few hours after the truck was burnt, a construction truck was also set alight on the N7 between Plattekloof and Malibongwe Drive.

