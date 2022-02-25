Piketberg bail hearing for murder accused police officer postponed again

Cape Town - The case against Piketberg police constable Richard Smit, accused of killing his girlfriend Natasha Booise last month, was postponed to March 15 for further evidence. Smit made his appearance at the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday for his formal bail hearing.

He is facing seven charges including the murder of Booise, two counts of attempted murder of Roslin Kaaiman and Erin Plaatjies, discharging of a firearm in a public area, handling of a firearm while under the influence of a substance that has an intoxicating or narcotic effect and two counts of assault. During the court proceedings, it emerged that Smit had previous convictions. Independent Police Investigative Directorate Warrant (Ipid) Officer Ronald Davids argued that Smit was a flight risk as he provided two addresses during the investigation – a flat he rented in Riebeeck Street, Piketberg, and his parents’ house in Goedverwacht.

The court was also provided with an alternative address in Strandfontein. Davids said the community was devastated by what happened and had petitioned for the accused to be denied bail. Smit submitted an affidavit but did not testify in his Schedule 6 bail application. In his affidavit, he argued that his further incarceration would infringe on his right to personal freedom, dignity, and health care. He said he was not a flight risk and would stand his trial. He said he had no pending cases and pending warrants of arrest against him.