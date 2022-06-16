Piketberg family fed up with the dragging of Natasha Booise murder case

Cape Town - The family of the woman allegedly killed by a policeman from Piketberg are fed up with the numerous delays that have plagued the suspect’s bail application in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court. Constable Richard Smit is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Natasha Booise, in January and his case was again postponed – this time to July 4 – for closing arguments. The bail verdict is expected on July 19.

Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Sandy Schutter, who is a State witness, was cross-examined by Smit’s legal representative William Booth. Schutter is testifying against the release of Smit to Strandfontein, an alternative address that he provided should he get bail. Smit is charged with the murder of Booise, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, and handling of a firearm while under the influence of a substance that has an intoxicating or narcotic effect.

Constable Richard Smit is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Natasha Booise, in January. Picture: Supplied Booise’s family expressed disdain over the dragging bail application. Family member Jean-Pierre van Wiese said the constant court postponements were bringing heartache to the family, as they can’t find closure. “To be honest, we are fed up with the things that are happening in this case. The case is constantly being postponed and every time this happens, Natasha's son asks me if Makka (Smith) is coming out, as he is scared.

“I have to constantly convince him that he is not coming out. The children are extremely fearful. At the same time, we are sad, and for as long as the court case drags on, with no justice served, our hearts will remain sore. “Meanwhile, Makka's attorney acts as if he can do anything he likes in the court. Our hands are tied. If it was someone else that had done the same thing, they would have been sent to jail immediately but, because it is Makka, he has to get special treatment. Makka killed Natasha like a dog,” he said. Van Wiese said Smit had been committing heinous crimes since 2013 and has been getting away with everything. He said they were hoping that the court would deliver bail judgment before the end of the next month.

“Every time we hear that the court case will resume the next day, this takes us back to January 2, when the incident happened. Sadly for us, his sisters can always see him and hug him, while we, especially Natasha's son, long to see and feel her touch daily,” he said. [email protected] Cape Argus