Cape Town - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has requested another extension provide a comprehensive plan for the redevelopment of District Six. Didiza was due to provide a plan by the end of August after a court order issued by Judge Jody Kollapen in November last year.

District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam said: “The minister was due to provide a detailed plan for the redevelopment of the area at the end of August. She has been in contact with us and asked if we can provide her with an extension. Which we did but from October till December we want to give recommendations to the plan (she) provides.”

He said it was not the responsibility of the working committee to come up with a plan; it was the government's job.

In an affidavit filed last week, Ajam stated: “The working committee takes the approach on the understanding that the minister will provide an updated draft plan to the working committee by October 31, and thereafter the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform will facilitate further consultation with all interested stakeholders.”





"The District Six Working Committee wishes to take a constructive approach to ensure that the matter is not delayed any further, and that further litigation is avoided," the affidavit stated. The Land Claims Court ruled in favour of the District Six land claimants last month. Former Land Reform and Rural Development minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and her department had been taken to court by the claimants after they missed a February court deadline to compile a long-overdue and proper draft plan to redevelop the area. The court found that Nkoana-Mashabane, now Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, hadn't complied with the court order. Didiza now has to comply with the order. While the redevelopment of District Six would cost around R11 billion and restitution in the region of R2.4bn, the department could only afford to spend R351 million a year, Nkoana-Mashabane said. She said the R1.5m price tag per family unit was "unaffordable and unsustainable". On Sunday, the working committee held a public meeting at the Castle in preparation for their Heritage Day event later this month. "What is the best way to celebrate our heritage than getting back what was taken away from us?" Ajam said.

It also said that the committee did not oppose the application to be practical pending the fact the minister took office at the end of May.