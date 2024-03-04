Planned water outages around the city this week

The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate said it would be implementing water outages in several areas this week due to planned work. The work was being done on infrastructure to benefit residents, and residents should prepare accordingly, the City advised.

“Zero-pressure testing and step-testing are part of the installation process for pressure management technology. “Tests are done in advance to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves (PRVs).” In affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during the overnight testing period.

However, it is not possible to predict which areas or streets would experience disruptions, the City said. “Conditional testing, on the other hand, ensures that the pressure-reducing valves in the water supply network are operating effectively and managing the pressures at the determined settings to preserve the lifespan of the pipeline and reduce the occurrence of water wastage resulting from pipe bursts. “This work forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Strategy.

“Managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage,” the City said. In Plumstead, the maintenance team will be installing new control valves on the water supply network from 9am–5pm on Wednesday. “This will require that the water supply in St Joans, Burnham and Doordrift Roads and surrounds be shut off during this period to enable the work to be done safely,” the City said.

Zero-pressure testing and conditional assessments will be done on the water supply network in the following areas: Tuesday from 10am–4pm: Bellville South, Beroma, Glenhaven, Labiance, and Kasselsvlei Wednesday from 9am–4pm: Somerset Ridge, Westridge in Somerset West and Audas Estate in Bizweni (Somerset West).