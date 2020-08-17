Plasma TV sellers on Facebook warned to be wary of criminals
Cape Town – Nyanga police have warned the public, especially those who advertise plasma television sets on Facebook, to be wary of criminals who fake interest in the items and hijack the sellers.
Nyanga police spokesperson Ntomboxolo Sitshitshi said cases of hijackings which involved people selling plasma TVs were opened at the station and most victims were sellers.
“The suspect would call the seller and pretend to be interested in buying the item. But when the seller arrive at the agreed meeting point, the suspect would either rob the plasma TV or tell the seller to drive with him to get money from his house, whereafter he will be robbed and hijacked. In one incident the victim was forced into the boot of his vehicle.”
Sitshitshi said the incidents occurred in Browns Farm in Philippi and urged people not to engage or sell to people from that area.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Gang Unit arrested two suspects for possession of drugs in Brooklyn. A consignment of drugs with an estimated street value of R300 000 was seized.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the 25-year-old suspects, believed to have links with gangs, are due in court today on charges of drug dealing.
An Anti-Gang Unit operation at the residences of several known Mitchells Plain gang members led to the arrest of four male suspects aged 18 to 41 and a female suspect, 63, after four unlicensed and prohibited 9mm firearms and 63 rounds of ammunition were found.
A suspect, 55, is due in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court today after he was arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition while a 37-year-old is also expected to appear in Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on the same charges.
Cape Argus