Plasma TV sellers on Facebook warned to be wary of criminals

Cape Town – Nyanga police have warned the public, especially those who advertise plasma television sets on Facebook, to be wary of criminals who fake interest in the items and hijack the sellers.

Nyanga police spokesperson Ntomboxolo Sitshitshi said cases of hijackings which involved people selling plasma TVs were opened at the station and most victims were sellers.

“The suspect would call the seller and pretend to be interested in buying the item. But when the seller arrive at the agreed meeting point, the suspect would either rob the plasma TV or tell the seller to drive with him to get money from his house, whereafter he will be robbed and hijacked. In one incident the victim was forced into the boot of his vehicle.”

Sitshitshi said the incidents occurred in Browns Farm in Philippi and urged people not to engage or sell to people from that area.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Gang Unit arrested two suspects for possession of drugs in Brooklyn. A consignment of drugs with an estimated street value of R300 000 was seized.