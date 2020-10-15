Plato reveals team should he become DA metro chairperson

Cape Town - With just nine days to go before DA members elect a new metro chairperson, mayor Dan Plato has unveiled his team that will help him during his tenure should he win.

Every captain needs to ensure his or her ship is ready to sail into stormy waters and have a crew that is experienced, capable and competent, and fit for purpose, he said.

Plato’s team consists of Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, Mayco member for energy, Phindile Maxiti, Ricardo McKenzie, Sumaya Taliep and Roberto Quintas.

“I believe they would add value in their own right, and especially as a unit, and can do so only with DA members’ votes. We can steer the metro out of the troubled waters that make up the Cape region. We can raise the bar and make the metro stronger,” he said.

The metro chairperson is a political position in the party and has nothing to do with the Mayco, which is a government structure. The current Mayco members, who are also part of Plato’s team, will continue to do the work they are doing.