Cape Town - Cape Town’s public transport challenges have increased as a result of a failing national rail system. Speaking at the Integrated Urban Transformations South-South Knowledge Exchange, hosted by the City of Cape Town, mayor Dan Plato said a business plan had been approved to take over the management of the rail network in Cape Town.

“I must emphasise that this long-term process is in its very early stages,” he said.

“Another way we’re aiming to address congestion is to spend nearly R3 billion on extending the MyCiTi bus service.

The United National Transport Union (UNTU) appealed to the government to force state-owned enterprises to purchase locomotives and train coaches locally.

Steve Harris, UNTU’s general secretary, said South Africa would never be able to address its unemployment rate if Transnet, Prasa, the Bombela Operating Company and the Gautrain Management Agency were allowed to continue procuring rolling stock from China, Spain and the UK.

Harris was reacting to the Gautrain Management Agency’s announcement they were considering procuring pre-owned trains from the UK.

This follows as a tender to secure 12 new four-car train sets for the Gautrain failed when none of the three short-listed bidders produced a compliant bid.

Harris said that was not good enough.

“If the local suppliers like Transnet Engineering (TE) are not up to the task now, then they need to be equipped to do the job.”

“We allow job opportunities to be lost while more than 4 000 skilled TE employees are not up-skilled for the challenges faced by the company,” Harris said.

