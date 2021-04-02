Plato, Winde wishes Cape residents a blessed Easter and Passover

Cape Town - While wishing residents a blessed Easter and Passover, Mayor Dan Plato called on all residents to continue adhering to Covid-19 safety measures. The mayor made the request for Capetonians continue adhering to Covid-19 safety measures, including social distancing and maintaining good hygiene over the coming long weekend. “I wish all our residents a safe and joyous Easter weekend. “To our Christian residents, may you enjoy this time of reflection as you mark one of the holiest days on your spiritual calendar. “This is also a significant time for the Jewish community, who mark the holy period of Passover, bringing families and loved ones together in the spirit of joy and observing the true meaning of this celebration,” the mayor said.

“These religious traditions have long been celebrated and even though Covid-19 impacts the way these observances are marked, it remains a period of great reflection, celebration and connection.

“This is the second Easter and Passover, which will be celebrated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, we continue to experience the challenges of remaining connected with each other, but also being responsible and protecting the lives of those we care about most,” he said.

“May you find a way to share in the connection and joy of this period, while continuing to adhere to the regulations to limit a possible third wave.

“I wish you a safe, happy and peaceful Easter weekend.”

Premier Alan Winde also made the same call on residents this weekend, asking for their help to diminish the impact of a possible third wave.

“It is especially important that we take these precautions very seriously over the Easter weekend as more people travel and congregate.

“If you are travelling or planning on making use of any of our province’s tourism or hospitality services, I urge you to ensure that you are doing so safely. When traveling, ensure all windows are open.

“At beaches, restaurants and events, avoid crowding. If you will be socializing at home, remember to keep these events short, small and outdoors to reduce risks,” Winde said.

“Easter is a very important time in the Christian calendar, and I call upon all of those celebrating to ensure that this holiday remains special and does not contribute to super-spreader events.

“Over the weekend, attendance at faith-based events has been extended to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. It is imperative that religious institutions and their faithful, adhere to these regulations and ensure that there is adequate spacing, ventilation and Covid-19 safety in place to protect everyone,” he said.

“I wish everyone celebrating Easter, a blessed holiday, and all residents of the Western Cape a safe and peaceful long weekend.”

