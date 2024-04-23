Plea for Cape dog owners to adhere to by-law regulations at beaches

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town faces a major problem at beaches where dog owners disobey regulations displayed on signboards and even refuse to remove their canines from the public space when instructed to do so. As the debate continues over whether or not more dog-friendly beaches should be made available to the public, law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says defiant residents create an unpleasant experience for unsuspecting visitors.

“The rules are different from area to area on beaches, so it is important that people familiarise themselves with the rules for each beach or area. “We have had instances of attacks and, in some cases, they have led to severe injuries to man or animal. “Dogs that are unleashed and not under the control of their owners defecate on beaches without their owners seeing it and this creates a very unpleasant experience for unsuspecting visitors.

“In most areas the City will always provide areas where dogs can run off a leash or where dogs are allowed,” he said. There have been mixed reactions on social media to the permitted dog-use zones that were recently signposted at Big Bay Beach. According to the City, no dogs are allowed at Big Bay or Blaauwberg.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, posted a picture in a Facebook group recently enquiring when the signage at Big Bay indicating that no dogs were allowed on the beach was erected. The resident said she had walked her dog every morning for the past few years, but did not notice the sign until that day. “The signage installed at the beach is new. But apparently this has been the rule for many years. The only reason we are upset about it is that we have only just been made to realise there’s such a rule in place,” she said.

She added that it was important for pet owners to take care of their animals in public spaces. “I do not condone dog owners who don’t pick up their dog’s mess. “I don’t condone owners who take dogs off leads who aren’t socialised.

“I won’t take my dog down to a beach filled with people, not even on a lead. “I understand that not all dog owners are responsible nor mindful of the public, and that these people give all dog owners a bad name,” she said. Chairperson of the Gordon’s Bay Residents Association, Edwina Hadfield, said they had established a doggie beach area, where dog owners could take their dogs for a walk along a designated area.

No dogs are allowed at the Gordon’s Bay main beach, but dogs are allowed to run freely from the northern corner of the parking area to the Fleur Park boundary. “It works very well. The majority of dog lovers use the area; most carry poop bags and clean up. “We do have those transgressors, but on the whole most residents use the doggy beach.

“During the season we have more problems, and the walkways are the worst. The doggy poop is a problem, just a lack of courtesy to other walkers,” she said. Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell said it was important to have spaces for dogs to run around without leashes, but it must be under the supervision of their owners, who should clean up after their animals. At Sea Point and Mouille Point, dogs may run freely at Sunset Beach and Mouille Point at all times.

“It is important for dog owners to please familiarise yourself with conditions for a beach that you are wanting to visit as not all beaches have the same conditions. “Some beaches will allow dogs to be free-running before certain times, others for the whole day, and some not at all. “Our recreational spaces across the Atlantic Seaboard are well used and it’s important to try to achieve a balance for all users of these spaces,” she said.

According to the animal 2021 by-law, people walking in a public place should remove their dogs’ excrement, unless they are visually impaired and have a guide dog. The City said a fine of R500 was applicable for dog walkers on restricted beaches. The spokesperson of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Belinda Abraham, said everyone had a role to play in maintaining community cleanliness.