Plea for community care centres to aid low-risk Covid-19 sufferers

Cape Town - Community action networks have called for the establishment of community care centres for low-risk Covid-19 sufferers unable to safely self-isolate at home.

Nadia Mayman from Bonteheuwel said the majority would not require hospital or ICU-level care, but their socio-economic realities made self-isolation impossible.

“Most people live with others in small houses or informal dwellings and share bedrooms and bathrooms. The community care centre will be a home away from home for people to safely self-isolate in their own neighbourhoods,” she said.

Isolation and quarantine facilities have been established by the provincial health department, but Mayman said most of them were too far from the communities, and alternative models of neighbourhood-based care needed to be supported.

“For many, the experience of being moved out of their communities, coupled with being diagnosed with Covid-19, increases levels of fear and anxiety. In addition, there is an increasing amount of stigma associated with Covid-19, and removal of infected people from their neighbourhoods exacerbates fear and stigma," she added.