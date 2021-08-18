Plett Rage to go ahead in December, but you’ll have to be vaccinated to party it up

Cape Town - School-leaving matrics and party-lovers who have missed out on Plett Rage due to the Covid-19 pandemic will now have the chance to attend the festival, but with a caveat – they will have to be vaccinated. Organisers made the announcement on Wednesday and said that the annual event, which was previously scheduled to take place from January 29 to February 6 this year but was cancelled, will go ahead in December.

The traditionally one-week-long festival will be split into two four-day events to keep numbers low in the light of last year's Covid-19 spread that took place at Durban Rage 2020. Plett Rage organisers said they believe that by not trading in 2020, examining what happened at Durban Rage, and with a better understanding of Covid-19 by the medical community, they will be able to take on the mammoth task of unlocking the South African music industry in much the way Europe and the US have started to do. This year's four-day limited capacity double weekender Plett Rage festival is taking place from December 3-6 and 8-11, but will require proof of vaccination to attend.

“In addition to needing proof of vaccination, attendees will also be required to present a negative PCR test taken no longer than 72 hours before their weekend. “Upon arrival, organisers will test each Rager with a rapid antigen test before they receive a wristband. Due to Plett Rage being a multi-day event, we will also enforce another rapid antigen test before Ragers return home,” organisers said. “We will adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions implemented by the Western Cape government subject to the approval of an event to take place, within the restriction on gatherings legislation.