Plumstead-based academy scoops first place at the first-ever Area South Debate Competition

Cape Town - Plumstead based Cultivating Excellence Academy has scooped first place at the first-ever Area South Debate Competition. The learners competed against Cape Academy of Maths, Science and Technology, and South Peninsula High School in the competition jointly organised by three City Libraries, courtesy of ward allocation funding.

Among the topics included corporal punishment, smoking in public places and the provision of free sanitary products to women and girls. A teacher in charge of the debate team at Cultivating Excellence Academy, Tamlin Lawrence, said she was proud of each learner and those who helped prepare them. “The pupils worked tirelessly to improve their skills in preparation for the debate. They worked well together and learnt from one another.

“The competition was extremely tough and was filled with pressure. “However, they remained even-tempered, composed, confident and debated their hearts out. “I could not be happier, nor prouder of their accomplishment, as individuals and as a team,” she said.

The team was made up of six learners, including a reserve. Team member Safiya Khan,16, said remaining humble was important for them to grow as a team. “The fact that we won motivated us to continue trying our best in future competitions and greatly boosted our confidence.

“Debating has always been a passion that has just clicked with me. “I love the thrill in the moment as you step up to the podium. “Participating in debates allows you to meet like-minded people, work on your problem-solving skills, trains you to think on your feet, and analyse every aspect of real-world problems holistically,” she said.

Southfield, Meadowridge and Tokai Libraries were organisers, along with funders - wards 63, 71 and 73. Ward 63 councillor, Carmen Siebritz, said their aim was to give learners the opportunity of taking up their space in society and having their voices heard. “Way too often, we forget that our future of tomorrow includes opinions, but are often not allowed to express them.