Police chase down car thieves in Delft while Operation Restore nets illegal guns

Cape Town - Delft community members came out in numbers on Friday as they saw a car chase between two suspects and police officers in which the vehicle the two men were driving ended up in a ditch after they lost control of it. The two suspects, one with only one leg, were apprehended by police on Friday following the chase in Hindle Road, Delft.

According to Delft Community Police Forum (CPF) member Shana School, the car was rumoured to have been stolen. Police members sighted the car and gave chase, automatically creating a show for community members. “From what I heard the suspects started to shoot at police and the officers began to shoot back. During the exchange of bullets the suspect lost control of the car and they slid into a ditch, enabling the officers to apprehend them,” said School. In an unrelated matter, police officials attached to Operation Restore, deployed in the Western Cape to combat the ongoing gang violence, seized unlicensed firearms and ammunition in two separate operations.

According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, officers responded to information about ammunition at a house in Delft. Upon arriving at an identified address in Roosendal, they confiscated a batch of ammunition and arrested two men aged 37 and 42 on charges of possession of unlicensed ammunition. While still operating in Delft, the same officers responded to information about a firearm in Retreat. The members proceeded to the area and searched a house in Sonata Street.