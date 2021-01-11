Police confiscate drugs worth R620 000 in George and Beaufort West

Cape Town – Two suspects will appear in court on Monday after Western Cape police confiscated drugs worth R620 000 in George and Beaufort West.

In a statement released on Sunday, SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Detectives Narcotics Section received information a motorcyclist was headed to George from Cape Town with a considerable amount of drugs, just before noon.

“The motorcyclist noticed the police members while entering George and turned onto an off-ramp in an attempt to evade the police on Saturday. A chase ensued and the vigilant members managed to block in the motorcycle at Knysna Road in George,” Spies said.

He said officers found a consignment of mandrax tablets in the motorcyclist’s possession. The 35-year-old was arrested and is to be charged with dealing in drugs.

The suspect was found to be carrying 6 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R300 000.