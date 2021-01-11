Police confiscate drugs worth R620 000 in George and Beaufort West
Cape Town – Two suspects will appear in court on Monday after Western Cape police confiscated drugs worth R620 000 in George and Beaufort West.
In a statement released on Sunday, SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Detectives Narcotics Section received information a motorcyclist was headed to George from Cape Town with a considerable amount of drugs, just before noon.
“The motorcyclist noticed the police members while entering George and turned onto an off-ramp in an attempt to evade the police on Saturday. A chase ensued and the vigilant members managed to block in the motorcycle at Knysna Road in George,” Spies said.
He said officers found a consignment of mandrax tablets in the motorcyclist’s possession. The 35-year-old was arrested and is to be charged with dealing in drugs.
The suspect was found to be carrying 6 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R300 000.
In a separate incident, police from Beaufort West along with its narcotics team attached to the provincial detectives branch were conducting a vehicle checkpoint along the N1 highway outside the Karoo town on Friday evening.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said officers stopped a minibus taxi travelling from the Eastern Cape at 9.30pm.
She said upon searching the vehicle, the officers found six bags filled with marijuana weighing 160kg in the trailer.
A 51-year-old man was arrested and is set to appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in drugs.
The marijuana has an estimated street value of R320 000.
African News Agency (ANA)