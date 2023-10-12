Police hunt for five prisoners who escaped from Athlone Magistrate’s Court

Cape Town - A manhunt is under way as six awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday, one of whom was recaptured. Police said the escaped men overpowered an official and disarmed him before fleeing from the holding cells.

When the Cape Argus arrived outside the court, a small army of the Anti-Gang Unit, Tactical Response Team and provincial detectives stood around as they discussed the escape. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “The Anti-Gang Unit is spearheading a search for six awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Athlone Magistrate’s Court holding cells yesterday afternoon at about 1.45pm as they were about to be transported to a correctional holding facility following their respective court appearances earlier yesterday. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the detainees overpowered one of the police officials and disarmed him. Several shots were fired in the direction of the police officials but no one was hit or wounded. Thereafter the escapees between the ages 20 and 33 fled the scene on foot.”

The police appealed to the public to not confront the escaped prisoners. “An appeal is made to the community to please refrain from approaching or confronting these escapees as they are deemed to be armed and dangerous. “They stand accused of serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, assault and robberies aggravated as well as the possession of stolen property.