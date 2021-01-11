Police hunt for man who raped and disembowelled Dunoon woman

Cape Town - Police are searching for a man who had raped and disembowelled a Dunoon woman last week and left her for dead. The 39-year-old woman is in a stable condition after having required surgery for severe injuries on account of rape and disembowelment by an unknown attacker in Dunoon. The woman was admitted to the New Somerset Hospital on December 26 and discharged on Wednesday, after her condition became stable. Police Captain Willie Reyneveld said the woman’s attacker was wearing a beanie and balaclava during the attack which occurred between 1-2am on Saturday, December 26. A cousin of the victim said the attack occurred at Siyahlala, Section 28, where the victim was with her boyfriend and one-year-old child, while walking to his home.

“It was Christmas Day, everybody was drinking (till late). At the back of our house, there are shacks. Her boyfriend lived in a shack at the back of our house.

“They were walking to his place. He is saying he was hit by someone he doesn't know. He said he dropped their baby. Just after the hit, he picked up the baby and left.”

“What she (the victim) is saying is that they were walking together, she can’t remember the person she was greeting, when she turned after greeting this person, she walked (a distance) and she just saw this guy hitting her.”

The victim said her boyfriend was not with her when she was attacked, and did not see her boyfriend get hit by the attacker.

“I think he (the attacker) destroyed (part of) her intestines, because she had an operation on her stomach and uses a catheter,” the cousin said.

She said the victim’s womb was removed during the attack, which lasted about an hour.

“He took his time. She was assisted by three guys and the guy ran away. The guys tried to pick her up and she said, ‘I can't walk because he damaged me’. The guys left and she tried crawling to her boyfriend's place, and eventually got there, and her boyfriend was standing by the door waiting for her.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the Milnerton Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit were investigating a case of rape and attempted murder with no arrests made at this stage.

Cape Argus