Police investigate after body found on St James rocks

Cape Town - Police are investigating after an unknown man’s body clothed in black shorts and a brown striped jersey was discovered on the rocks adjacent to the catwalk in St James on Wednesday morning. The deceased, who is estimated to be about 35 years old, was discovered by a member of the public.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Muizenberg SAPS members attended the scene at 9am, finding the man already dead. An inquest was opened for investigation. “This office can confirm that Muizenberg SAPS members attended a scene, adjacent to the catwalk in St James, of a body lying on the rocks on Wednesday at 9am. At the scene, the body of an unidentified male was discovered.” Muizenberg Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Derick Muller said the man has not yet been identified and such incidents were not common in the area.

“We are still waiting for SAPS to give us an update about the body that was found in the water on Wednesday. We are not really sure what happened yet, an autopsy will be conducted on the body to answer all the questions regarding the cause of death. During the winter season lots of activities are happening along the seaboard. People often come out more for fishing or surfing, said Muller. Another member of the Muizenberg CPF, Heide Goodman, said there were no missing persons reports prior to finding the body and that water temperatures were very low during the discovery.