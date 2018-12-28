Police members have a walk on the beach. The City of Cape Town has denied that a private security company which has been strong-arming beachgoers to leave Clifton Beach by 8 pm over the festive season has been operating with its permission. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Police are now investigating three assault cases against a private security firm after its staff evicted beachgoers off Clifton’s Fourth Beach after sunset on Sunday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said there were allegations that two teenagers had been raped on one of the Clifton beaches.

“The alleged rapes are said to have prompted the actions of a private security company that evicted beachgoers from a beach in Clifton and imposed a curfew. Preliminary findings of our investigation indicate that no rape was registered at Camps Bay Police. The police station services Clifton and Camps Bay beaches. Information at our disposal suggests there was an attempt to sexually violate a 15-year-old girl. However, that was prevented by a group of beachgoers who subsequently reported the incident to police. The victim and her family refused to open a case against the suspect, who is known to them,” Potelwa said.

She rejected allegations that the security company was asked to intervene following two rape incidents.

“Reports of unruly behaviour by beachgoers are also disputed. The police are also investigating three assault cases against the security company in the area. The complainants, two beach vendors and an acquaintance of a female restaurant employee, opened assault cases against the private security personnel for different incidents,” she said.

Potelwa said police would continue patrols and searches across the City’s beaches.

Resident Monique Harrisberg claims there have been a shocking number of rapes and gang violence.

“We feel very unsafe in our own homes and we got the private security firm to assist the police. We had to get security in because the police are understaffed. If there are people found with alcohol or firearms they are removed off the beach. It is the criminals that we don’t want here,” she said.

The City’s safety and security director, Richard Bosman, reiterated that public amenities were available to all members of the public.

“We note the statement issued by the company in question, PPA, indicating that they were operating on the authority of the City of Cape Town. The statement is inaccurate. I met with relevant area staff to confirm this. All City beaches are open to all members of the public. While the City is able to set times of usage at beaches, we do not impose this unless there is a specific threat to public safety,” Bosman said.

He said private security companies had no mandate to enforce municipal by-laws. “The City has acted swiftly to address the conduct of PPA staff once we became aware of it. Any person who feels that they have been threatened or intimidated by PPA staff on the day in question, or at any other time, can lay a charge with police. Alternatively, complaints about the conduct of the company can be directed to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority,” Bosman added.

Efforts to contact PPA for comment failed.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “We want to remind them that during the Defiance Campaign of 1989 we ended beach apartheid with the slogan 'All God’s People for All God’s Children'. We will not allow beach apartheid to return. Never again will our beaches be segregated.”

