Cape Town - Shortly after the army was deployed in the Delft area and moved on to another area, a 32-year-old police officer was fatally shot and two seriously injured, during an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident comes nearly 48 hours after the army was deployed in Delft on Friday, in response to violent protest action in the area about the high crime rate. The shooting incident happened around 12.45am in Spekboom Street, Delft South.

Police members were busy carrying out crime-prevention duties when they heard gunshots in the vicinity. A female and a male were spotted in Spekboom Street and, as the police approached them, the male person allegedly opened fire on the police vehicle. Reinforcements arrived and a second shoot-out with police ensued in Sandelhout Street.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Delft police performing crime-prevention duties in the area came under fire in the early hours of yesterday morning, resulting in the death of one and serious injury to two other other police members.

“A second patrol vehicle, responding to the shooting, was also shot at by the same suspect and they returned fire and injured the 24-year-old suspect, who is currently under police guard in hospital. Police management have condemned the incident and vowed to continue to rid the streets of Cape Town of dangerous criminals and illegal firearms. Police deployment has also been increased in the area.”

Following the death of the police officer, Delft community policing forum (CPT) met on Sunday with the Blue Downs cluster commander Vincent Beaton at the Delft police station.

Condemning the incident, the Delft CPF chairperson Charles George said: “We handed a list of demands to Beaton. One of our demands is to replace the present station police commander. Under his watch crime has escalated in the area and, in terms of SAPS policy, if a station commander does not perform then he/she needs to be replaced.”

On the issue of army deployment in gang-infested areas, he said: “It is not true that the army will bring down crime. We are saying that SAPS, government and all other role players need to fight crime in the 21st century with technology.

“Two weeks ago we deployed a drone in the area but, unfortunately, we have don’t have the funds to sustain it.

“This is just one alternative to how crime in the Cape Flats can be combated.”

This is the second police officer killed in the past two months.

