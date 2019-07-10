Police investigators on Tuesday kept mum over the possible motive behind the murder of the 74-year-old father of a Cape Town Hawks detective. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Police investigators on Tuesday kept mum over the possible motive behind the murder of the 74-year-old father of a Cape Town Hawks detective and whether the incident was related to his investigations. Nici Heerschap was gunned down on Tuesday morning near his home in Melkbosstrand. He was shot twice in his vehicle and died on the scene. The deceased was the father of Detective Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap.

Confirming the incident, Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “The incident happened near his father’s home.

“The motive for the killing is the subject of our investigation.”

At the time of the tragedy, his son was expected to testify in a firearms case in the Cape Town Regional Court.

He is also investigating the underworld for firearm and vehicle fraud.

Another case the officer has investigated involved allegations of vehicle fraud case against Rezeaah van Reenen, 29.

The accused was initially arrested in Grassy Park in May 2016 for his alleged involvement in fraudulent vehicle finance valued at R1.2million in June 2015.

However, the matter was provisionally withdrawn against the accused in the Cape Town Regional Court pending the finalisation of the investigation.

Nkwalase said the charges against Van Reenen were provisionally withdrawn.

After the arrest of his co-accused, officers tried to track him down to inform him that he had to be in court, but were unable to find him.

In January 2019 a warrant of arrest for Van Reenen was issued.

Investigators said vehicle fraud was a lucrative business in the province, with various syndicates operating.

