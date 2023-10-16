Police seize counterfeit goods worth R75 million and R200 000 in cash

Cape Town - The SAPS launched its National Safer Festive Season operation on Friday, and seized counterfeit goods worth R75 million and R200 000 in cash from the Bellville Shopping Centre. Operation Shanela is aimed at sharpening a focus on seven areas which include GBVF, combating of serious and violent crime such as aggravated robberies, border security, strengthening by-laws, road safety, as well as illegal mining.

To usher in the coming busy period, there will be regular roadblocks, stops and searches, as well as the tracing of wanted suspects, all under the operation. Also, to improve the facility, the service launched a service rating platform where members of the public are able to rate the service they receive from all police stations across the country. Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the Rate My Service online platform would allow people to respond to a pre-defined questionnaire, to rate the SAPS service. This would be done as and when they interact with police services, or later.

“SAPS hopes this project will encourage members of the public to sponsor suggestions for improved service delivery through participating in the online survey. “In the Western Cape, General Bheki Cele handed over 36 vehicles to assist police, support their crime combating efforts, and heighten visibility in gang-ridden areas where murders are prevalent”. Cele said: “We are not going to co-govern with criminals. We are going toe-to-toe with them. Our priority is the safety and security of all the inhabitants of this country and their property.