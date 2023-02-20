Police still searching for German hiking enthusiast who went missing in Cape Town

Cape Town - Search and rescue efforts for missing German national Nick Frischke are still under way as his family waits in anticipation of news of his safe return. The German consulate said yesterday it was unable to share information pertaining to whether the hiking enthusiast is found until police confirm.

Yesterday, first secretary spokesperson Christopher Schmidt said: “We have been informed about the case and are in contact with the relatives and the local police.” Police said all communication with Frischke was lost on Wednesday when his family, who are in Germany, tried to get hold of him but couldn’t. Frischke’s relative André Hallwas took to social media and sent out a call on Saturday for anyone who might have seen the student to contact him or his family.

His mother, Jana Frischke, said: “Our son Nick is a quiet student from South Brandenburg in Germany. He has been spending his holiday alone in Cape Town since February 5, and was very much looking forward to this holiday. He is a sporty young man who likes to hike. During his stay in Cape Town he had daily contact with home. “When he was still not reachable on his mobile phone on Thursday, we contacted Nick’s landlady. Thanks to their great support and help, we were able to assess the seriousness of the situation and take the first steps. Nick was reported missing in Germany and Cape Town on Thursday.” Frischke was staying at a private residence in Pinelands.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Reports suggested that Nick was a resident at a local Airbnb in Pinelands. On Tuesday, February 14, at around 10am, he left the premises on foot and never returned. “At the time of his disappearance, he was last seen wearing blue denim shorts with white sneakers, a beige T-shirt and a back pack. He was seen at a local store at the V&A Waterfront. It is imperative to note that Nick does not speak English very well,” Swartbooi said. On Sunday, the family said: “Through the local police there are indications that Nick last wanted to go up the Karbonkelberg.

“At this point we would like to thank all friends, acquaintances, authorities and great helpers via social media. Their support gives us strength and hope in the helpless hours, full of fear for our son. We thank everyone for their huge commitment,” they said. Hout Bay Community Crime Prevention yesterday confirmed that Frischke was last spotted alone on the Hangberg trail. When the Cape Argus requested details for the Pinelands landlady, the family said: “The landlady does not want that. It didn’t help Nick.”