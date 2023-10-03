Police vans crushed in freak accident on the N2 highway in Cape Town

Cape Town - Mowbray police are investigating the cause of a container truck that overturned, injuring nine people on the N2 highway in Cape Town. Motorists who were travelling on the N2 highway between Jan Smuts Drive and Raapenburg Road on Monday morning were exposed to a ghastly sight when a truck carrying a shipping container overturned on the road.

According to bystanders, the truck had been driving alongside three police vehicles when it overturned. The truck’s yellow container flattened one police van and severely damaged the two others. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said in response to the incident that Mowbray police had registered a case of reckless and negligent driving for further investigation. Swartbooi said: “Please note that the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. However, we can confirm that nine victims sustained injuries earlier today. The tragic incident occurred just before 11am and involved several police vans.