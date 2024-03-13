Political parties concerned by leaked party lists raising concerns ahead of the elections

Cape Town - Following the announcement by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) that it had fired the employee who leaked election candidate lists, political parties have raised concerns about the commission’s capabilities to deliver the upcoming general elections. The ANC and uMkhonto WeSizwe’s (MK) candidate lists were leaked on social media after submissions were made on Friday, before the IEC could make an official announcement.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo confirmed yesterday that the implicated official’s contract had been terminated following an investigation. He said aside from the ANC and MK candidate lists, the staff member also allegedly downloaded other political parties’ information. “The (individual’s) computer is being subjected to a forensic analysis. The downloads were not only related to those parties (ANC and MK). There were a whole lot of other parties that were downloaded,” said Mamabolo. He said the official was given an opportunity to make representations as to why their employment should not be terminated.

“We received the representations, and on that basis, we terminated the employment relationship.” Werner Horn, DA national spokesperson, said some unanswered questions remained. “That is, first, whether the official had the authority to access the specific lists, and if not, how it transpired that the official ultimately was able to access the lists. Given the fact that the lists at this point still had to be processed internally by the IEC and were in no way yet ripe for publication, one must also ask why the system allowed the extraction of the lists in the first place,” said Horn.